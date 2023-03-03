A third person has been charged in the Jan. 30 shooting of a woman in Green Hills.
23-year-old Jordan Jacquell Green was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department detectives on March 1, following a Davidson County Grand Jury indictment on the charges of attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.
Green, who has no prior criminal record on file in Davidson County, was booked in the Davidson County Jail on a $2 million bond.
MNPD said in a news release that they recovered a 9mm handgun that was found on Green when he was arrested at his home.
As previously reported, two other suspects have been arrested -- 19-year-old Michael A. Green, whose Dodge Avenger sedan was recorded near the scene of the shooting, was arrested on Feb. 4, while 22-year-old Desmond M. Tyler was arrested on Feb. 9.
The unidentified 26-year-old victim was shot multiple times while she walking on Esteswood Drive, and a $50,000 reward was later announced, but it's unclear at this time if that reward offer led to information on the suspects.
According to court documents, the three men allegedly stole the woman’s cell phone during the robbery and shooting, which was partially recorded on a security camera.
Police said that Green is also the suspect in a Jan. 23 robbery of a woman on Burnett Road in Old Hickory where he allegedly stole the woman’s minivan.
At the time of his Feb. 4 arrest, Green was free on a $55,000 bond following his May 2022 arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Madison in which he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and bound the man’s arms and legs with duct tape before taking the man in a car trunk to a wooded area near Percy Priest Dam, where he was released.
No further information about the case has been released at this time.
