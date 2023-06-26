Three people have been charged in the December 2022 overdose death of a Nashville woman inside of a Belmont-Hillsboro area home.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 56-year-old Tamara Sue Morales, of Portland, her daughter, 31-year-old Alexandra Guerriero and Guerriero’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Maxwell Delancy, both of Nashville, have been charged with second-degree murder as well as several drug charges.
Police said that the three defendants "conspired together to sell" 43-year-old Jamie Hughes "a powder substance containing fentanyl" at a Wallace Road motel on December 21, 2022, the day before she was found dead in her home.
Police arrested Delancy on June 22 at a Hermitage motel.
Police also arrested a man identified as 42-year-old Kelando Cato, who was driving Delancy, who they said was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with especially aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting of an unidentified 35-year-old woman during a carjacking on Ocala Drive on January 12.
Police said that Cato was in possession of a pistol and fentanyl, which resulted in additional criminal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous drug felony, and possession of fentanyl for resale.
Around the same time on June 22, members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force in Sumner County arrested Morales at her Portland residence, while Guerriero was arrested at a Hermitage apartment complex.
Morales, Guerriero and Delancy were each jailed on a $125,000 bond, while Cato was jailed in lieu of a $151,000 bond.
