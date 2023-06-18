Three Franklin teens were killed in an early morning crash in Nashville on Sunday.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 18-year-old Jeffrie Prendergast and his passengers, 18-year-old Jonathan Jesus Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes, were all killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue.
Police said that Prendergast was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro when police attempted to stop the vehicle that they believe was part of a group of street racers in the area.
"Prendergast fled at a high rate of speed," the news release said. "The officer deactivated his emergency equipment and did not pursue the Camaro."
Police said that the Camaro traveled through the stop sign at Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive before the car left the roadway and struck a railroad track berm before going airborne.
The car traveled through a chain link fence and landed in a parking lot on railroad property where it became wedged between two semi-trailers, killing all three teens at the scene.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.