TriStar eyes Nolensville for next satellite location
- By Hannah Herner
-
-
Trending Stories
Articles
- FPD seeking public's help locating woman following man's death in Franklin hotel
- Freeman: Trump claims Jan. 6 violence was Pence’s fault while Gov. Lee and Sen. Blackburn remain silent
- The Franklin Theatre's movie series returns with spring, summer lineups
- Franklin BOMA to vote on 'Community Decency Policy', Franklin Pride permit April 11
- Nashville woman charged with voluntary manslaughter in 2020 shooting of boyfriend
- Freeman: Gov. Bill Lee’s office recently pushed legislation to dismantle the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth
- Nashville woman killed in April 4 crash on Sawyer Brown Road
- Franklin Pride Festival narrowly survives 5-4 vote
- Williamson County home of Tennessee Holler founder targeted in weekend shooting
- Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.