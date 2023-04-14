 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TriStar eyes Nolensville for next satellite location

Hospital generic

TriStar Health, the local brand of HCA Healthcare hospitals, has filed a letter of intent for an $18 million freestanding emergency department in Nolensville, the Nashville Business Journal reported

The letter lists the corner of Burkitt Place Drive and Nolensville Road as the intended location. If approved, the satellite facility of TriStar Southern Hills would feature 12 exam rooms, a trauma room, a lab and an imaging department.  

TriStar is also working on a freestanding emergency department in Bellevue, and in February proposed a $21 million East Nashville satellite location. At a recent community meeting, the company promised not to uproot Shugga Hi, the locally owned cafe and bakery that operates from the East Nashville property. 

“TriStar Health wants to enhance access to emergency medical care in Nolensville and the surrounding communities by building a freestanding emergency room,” TriStar spokesperson Anna-Lee Cockrill told the Post in a statement. “The new facility will fill a critical gap in access to emergency care.”