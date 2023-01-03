The Tennessee Valley Authority has pledged to “take full responsibility” following widespread power outages and rolling blackouts due to the winter storm that impacted all of Tennessee and much of the United States in the days before the Christmas holiday.
On Dec. 29, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced that the winter storm named “Elliott” resulted in the deaths of eight people, six in Cumberland County and two in Shelby County.
Nashville Electric Service reported that at its peak, 72,000 NES customers lost power.
The aftermath of the storm also resulted in more than 30 counties reporting “issues to their water systems,” 15 of which issued water boil advisories.
Rising temperatures also caused water main breaks across the state, including a break in a 24” water main that crosses the Cumberland River, with WKRN reporting that millions of gallons of water have been lost in the identified leaks.
