The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of two men who police said stole more than $100,000 in jewelry in a May 29 burglary at the Franklin Kohls.
According to an FPD news release, two men are in custody after a brazen break-in. It happened shortly after midnight on May 29 at the Franklin Kohl’s. Officers responding to a burglar alarm found the front glass of the store broken out, the jewelry counter destroyed, and more than $100,000 in jewelry missing.
Evidence from the scene and information from other law enforcement agencies led to the identification of 25-year-old Patrick Hawley of Los Angeles and 48-year-old John Signorlie of Indianapolis.
Hawley was arrested in Kentucky before he was transferred to Williamson County, and Signorlie was arrested in Illinois and is awaiting extradition. Police said that the pair are being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies across the U.S. for similar incidents.
They are both charged with burglary and felony theft in Williamson County.
"Great police work and innovative information-sharing networks used by police and private security were of invaluable assistance in these arrests," FPD said in a news release.
