Two teens were struck by a car in Franklin in what police have called a "tragic accident."
According to a City of Franklin news release, emergency crews responded to Cool Springs Boulevard and Carronbridge Way just before 5 p.m. after the teens, aged 14 and 15, were hit while walking in a crosswalk.
A third pedestrian, age 16, was uninjured, while the unidentified victims were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Police said that the teens had activated the pedestrian lights and were in the crosswalk, crossing Cool Springs Boulevard from the Carronbridge community, headed for the Enclave neighborhood when the crash occurred.
The unidentified driver was traveling west on Cool Springs Boulevard and stopped to render aid to the victims.
Police continue to investigate the crash, which they said showed no indication of impairment from the driver. No charges have been filed at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.