More than 2,000 U.S. military, law enforcement and other emergency first responders took part in the 2023 Nashville Urban Terrain Exercise on Aug. 8-10, which simulated “America’s worst day.”
The exercise specifically simulated an emergency response to possible “chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attacks or disasters," with part of the scenario including a disaster sparked by an earthquake on the New Madrid fault line.
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard’s Task Force 46 Command and Control CBRN Response Element Bravo, based out of Michigan, worked with the Nashville Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, Metro Police Department, Tennessee National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Vanderbilt University, Franklin Fire Department and other government and civilian partners.
The exercise included "urban search and rescue, decontamination, medical treatment and triage, and maritime and air transportation operations,” at locations including the CSX Rail Yard, Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena, and Vanderbilt University and area hospitals.
A similar exercise took place in Philadelphia in 2022, while last week's was the largest of its kind in Nashville’s history.
Army officials said that Nashville was chosen this year due to existing relationships between federal, state and local agencies, as well as the risks and impacts of potential natural and man-made disasters to the growing city and region, including flooding and seismic activity.
The training also saw participation from several international allies to the U.S., including Taiwanese and Japanese nationals.
“This exercise has been really good to build our partnerships not only locally, but being able to bring in some of our [inter]national allies, it’s really huge,” Michigan National Guard Captain Britney Foor told The News.
“Whenever we are able to bring partners from all over the world [and] all over the country to come and help learn these types of exercises and skills, it’s always a really, really great opportunity for us and them.”
This continued cooperation between the U.S. and its eastern allies comes at a pivotal time on the international stage as concerns grow that China could launch a full-scale invasion of Taiwan as early as 2030, prompting calls for increased action from other Asian allies like Japan.
On Saturday, Taiwan’s Vice President and presidential candidate William Lai stopped in New York City for a visit which was quickly condemned by Chinese officials.
Japan recently issued new warnings that China, Russia and North Korea are part of what Japan sees as “the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II” as they build up their military power which has been restricted since 1945.
