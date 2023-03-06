U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Nashville International Airport on Friday to celebrate a $7 million grant to help improve the main airport access road.
The funding is part of nearly $1 billion in Airport Terminal Program grants announced by the Department of Transportation, which saw Buttigieg also visit Memphis International Airport, which received $14.8 million, and Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington, which received $1 million, as part of $22 million in grants for airport projects in the state.
Nashville International Airport is also rebuilding one of their taxiways through an additional $8.6 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Buttigieg was joined at BNA by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen, as well as numerous other Nashville council members, Tenn. State Senators and Representatives, including a few mayoral hopefuls for a tour of airport facilities.
Notably, no representatives from the governor's office and no federal-level Tenn. representatives were present.
“As we continue to go forward, every little bit helps when you're running big programs like that, so we're appreciative of the $7 million that we're receiving this year and the $8 million-plus we received last year,” Kreulen said.
In January, BNA opened their new Grand Lobby, a part of the $1.5 billion BNA Vision project which will be complete later this year.
Last year, BNA began work on the $1.4 billion New Horizons expansion that will include updates to two concourses, an air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and baggage handling system upgrades, which is scheduled to be complete in late 2028.
“This airport is central to the success of the city,” Cooper said.
“We need the investment -- This is a billion for expansion. There's interior design, artwork, pedestrian bridge, hotel, terminals, concourse, baggage handling improvements -- all of that is going to create a front door for Nashville that I think is going to be unexcelled in the country.”
Buttigieg praised the private-public partnership between the BNA and the government, both local and federal.
“There is a direct connection between that action, that legislation that President Biden signed, and where we are now with this infrastructure package improving our airports, fixing tens of thousands of miles of roads, repairing thousands of bridges, bringing affordable public transit to millions of Americans.”
Buttigieg and the U.S. Department of Transportation recently came under fire following nationwide airline travel issues centered around Southwest Airlines during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which saw massive delays and cancellations, including at BNA.
Buttigieg said during his Nashville visit that they are continuing to work on addressing airline issues, including an announcement to ban “junk fees” related to families who are flying with children.
This is the second high-profile visit from a Biden administration official to Middle Tennessee in one month, following U.S. Sect. of the Treasury Janet Yellen's visit to a Spring Hill electric vehicle battery plant in February.
Buttigieg and the Biden administration as a whole are facing mounting scrutiny following a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which has caused an environmental disaster whose impacts are not yet fully understood by either the government nor the public.
“What I made clear then, and what I'm working to make sure we make good off for as long as I'm here, is that they will not be left alone,” Buttigieg told reporters during a BNA press conference. “We've had folks on the ground from day one from this administration, EPA in particular is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup, our departments supporting the independent safety investigation, and I also believe this is a moment when the whole country needs to look at rail safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.