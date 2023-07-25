Update July 25 6:50 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of Monday evening's shooting as Steven Lawrence Tropia. Tropia died of his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to the TBI preliminary investigation, Franklin Police officers spoke with Tropia through a door and "attempted to get him out of the apartment."
Investigators said that Tropia continued to speak with officers when he exited the apartment with a handgun and was shot by one officer. No one else was injured in the shooting.
"TBI agents continue to work to independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the news release reads.
"Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement."
The officer who shot Tropia has not been publicly identified, and it's unclear at this time if the incident was recorded on any body-worn or in-car cameras used by police.
Original Story (July 25 7:30 a.m.):
A Franklin Police officer shot a man on Monday evening after responding to a welfare check at the Artessa Apartments complex.
According to an FPD news release, officers were dispatched to the Artessa complex around 6:15 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was armed with a gun and threatening suicide.
"When officers arrived at the scene, the man exited his apartment with a handgun," FPD said. "Officers responded quickly in self-defense wounding the man. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for emergency services."
The unidentified man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but his condition has not been made public.
No one else was injured in the shooting, which is now being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
No further information has been made public, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
