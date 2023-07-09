UPDATE (July 12 5:45 p.m.): The Franklin Police Department have identified three of the 10 known victims related to the alleged sexual assaults of multiple children by a Franklin soccer coach.
On Tuesday, police provided an update in which they said that five previously unknown people have also come forward.
Police also confirmed that Campos is not a citizen or legal resident of the United States.
“We are nowhere close to the end of our review of the evidence in this horrific case,” FPD said.
On Wednesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn commented on the case, focusing on Campos’ legal status and calling for further securing of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Original Story:
A Franklin man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against children after police said that they found videos of the man raping at least 10 boys on his cell phone. The police are asking for potential victims to contact detectives.
63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos, a “popular soccer coach,” is currently charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of rape of a child, and more charges are expected as the investigation continues.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, police were contacted by workers at a local restaurant after Campos’ phone was left behind and staff members went through the phone in an attempt to find the owner.
Police said that the restaurant workers found “dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” which upon further investigation, became “hundreds” of videos and pictures of Campos raping unconscious boys.
Police believed that the boys, who were “drugged” and may not be aware that they were victimized, range in approximate ages of 9-17.
At least 10 children have been victimized, with police identifying two of those children as of July 9.
Police said that Campos has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years in both the Hill Estates and Downtown Franklin neighborhoods, and detectives are working with local school districts in an effort to identify the remaining victims.
“During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team,” the news release reads. “After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them.”
Police ask that anyone who may have been associated with Campos through the years, especially if Campos was the coach of their child, to contact detectives by phone at (615) 794-2513 or by email here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.