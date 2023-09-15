This story has been updated as of Sept. 15 with more information.
Metro Nashville Police responded to a shooting at Percy Warner Park on Wednesday morning after a man shot and killed a dog.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. when an unidentified couple were walking their unleashed German Shepard in the park when the dog began running away. Police believe the dog was chasing a squirrel.
The dog was wearing a shock collar, but it failed to stop when the owners activated the collar, eventually approaching an unidentified man who fired three shots from a pistol, all of which struck and killed the dog.
Police said that the man reported that he felt that the dog was "aggressive," adding that the man had "past trauma with a German Shepherd."
Charges have not been filed at this time in the ongoing investigation. The District Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate the case. No person was injured in the shooting.
Police said that the man did not violate any law with carrying or discharging the gun in what they said was self defense.
An MNPD spokesperson called the incident "extremely unique" for Nashville.
Several citizens took to social media to speak out about the shooting, with one woman, identified by her Instagram page as Ariana Kaufman, claiming that she witnessed the shooting after hearing the first gunshot when her back was turned.
"At first I thought it was a firecracker but turned around and saw a man shoot a dog," Kaufman said in a post. "Not only did he shoot the dog once, but he continued to fire shots into his dead body."
Kaufman said in that post that she called 911 and was interviewed by three police officers, but MNPD told The News that none of the witnesses who were interviewed by police actually saw the shooting occur.
In a separate video post, Kaufman called the dog "kind" and "the sweetest dog" in her interaction with the German Shepard seconds before the shooting. Kaufman also said that the man admitted to the owners that he shot the dog "because it got too close."
According to Metro Nashville Parks website, pets are required to be on a 6-foot or shorter leash, and guns are not allowed in city parks, but state law does allow someone with a valid handgun carry permit to be armed in a park.
In 2021, Tennessee law changed to allow adults 21 and older as well as military members between 18 and 20 to open or concealed carry handguns on their person without the requirement of obtaining a firearm carry permit.
Metro Parks website reads, "Acts of misbehavior of a violent nature will result in an automatic one (1) year suspension from all Parks and Recreation activities or facilities," but it's unclear at this time if anyone involved in Wednesday's incident will be suspended from using any parks.
