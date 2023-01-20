The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the skeletal remains of a person found in November 2022.
Few details have been made public since the discovery of the remains "along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road" by a hunter on the morning of Nov. 26, 2022, but on Friday, Jan. 20, WCSO confirmed that several bones, including a human skull, were recovered during several canvases of the area by forensic investigators.
Detectives believe that the remains are those of a 35-50 year old white or hispanic male, adding “likely that the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were found.”
WCSO detectives have been assisted by the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson County Fire and Rescue, Brentwood Fire Department, Investigators with the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, and Forensic Anthropologists with Middle Tennessee State University, as well as the county’s Geographic Information System division of the Information Technology Department.
WSCO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett told The News in a phone call that detectives are still waiting for a report from the Medical Examiner, which will be required for WCSO to attempt to identify the remains through any potential DNA samples.
WCSO is asking that anyone who believes they have information about this case, or the person’s identity, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers, (615) 794-4000, or WCSO Detective Darren Barnes, (615) 790-5554 Ext. 3231.
