Editor's Note: This story was updated with further inforamaton on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched due to an explosion on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that could be felt throughout Franklin and as far as Brentwood.
The explosion took place at 1:03 p.m. at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry located at 302 Beasley Dr., which is not associated with the neighboring quarry owned by Vulcan Materials.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the blast was planned in a FFD news release, but that it was much larger than originally expected. The county contracted private licensed blasting company Dyno Nobel to conduct a routine blast, which ended up being a "catastrophic failure."
In the release, King said that the hole Dyno Nobel drilled for the explosive material did not hold the explosive slurry as it was supposed to, causing it to seep into the ground below, so more explosives were adding, which is according to procedure.
However, when the explosives were fired, they blew out the hole, causing a "significant air pressure change," which is what reverberated throughout the area. King said the explosion surpassed the state's 140dB noise limit and also violated a state law when several large pieces of rock were launched onto nearby properties up to 2,000 feet away. No injuries have been reported at this time.
“This incident was noticeable and disruptive, but we are fortunate that no one was hurt.” King said.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified according to the FFD release, and it will be investigating the incident.
