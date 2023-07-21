The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident that saw a man allegedly shoot another vehicle on the Eastbound Interstate 840 ramp at Horton Highway.
According to a WCSO social media post, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when an unidentified man in a white Ford F-250 truck allegedly shot at another vehicle with a handgun, striking the unidentified victim's vehicle one time near its taillight.
No one was injured in the shooting which shut down the ramp until just before 4 p.m.
According to WCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Becky Coyle, the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, and they are working to identify the man.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident and no further information has been released at this time.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
