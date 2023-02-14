The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two men they suspect of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing credit cards.
According to a WCSO news release, two men who were recorded by a Walmart security camera in Spring Hill are suspected of using stolen credit cards on the morning of November 27, 2022, which police believe the men stole from a vehicle earlier in the day.
"They were taken while the vehicle owner was walking in Sarah Benson Park in Thompson’s Station," WCSO said in the news release. "The driver’s side door lock was punched out and the car burglars gained access into the vehicle."
Detectives are now asking that anyone with information about the two men to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or WCSO Detective Jessica Richards at 615-790-5554 Ext 3224.
