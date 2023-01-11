More than 100 community, government and business leaders gathered at Spring Hill’s Allenbrooke Farms on Monday to celebrate a $77 million infrastructure investment aimed at expanding high-speed internet access across Middle Tennessee.
The expansion comes as part of a $53.4 million state grant, the largest of its kind related to internet access, which is being supplemented by a $14 million investment from United Communications as well as more than $10 million from multiple county governments.
Monday’s announcement is a continuation of Project UNITE, a partnership between United Communications, Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, and will see the infrastructure project expand internet services across portions of Bedford, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore and Williamson Counties.
Williamson County was awarded $13,110,423.00, while neighboring Maury County was awarded $17,004,978.00.
In September 2022, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County.
“United was founded 75 years ago by farmers and rural neighbors who wanted to connect to one another,” United Communications President and CEO William Bradford said. “We’re here 75 years later with largely the same mission. Through Project UNITE, we’ve brought service to over 17,000 locations, and we’re just getting started.”
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee called the investment “life changing” for rural residents, schools, governments, and businesses, and commended the government-business partnerships.
“The ability to work from home, the ability to be educated from home, the ability to get access to health care from home, the ability to live and work in rural communities in today's world requires broadband expansion, so when we came into office, we decided to make this a priority. And we have done so every year, but this is the year that we really [did that]," Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee said, citing funding from the American Rescue Plan as being key to the project.
“Because of the American Rescue Plan, we created a Tennessee emergency broadband initiative that combined allowed us to put $450 million into the broadband expansion for our state that will serve an estimated 150,000 more people, and that access will be important to folks,” Lee said.
“Rural development and economic development are important for the state,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said. “We value our local partners, and what we’re announcing today is another example of why those partnerships work.”
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson told The News that the need for broadband and high-speed internet expansion was happening pre-pandemic, but that need has become even more apparent in recent years.
“Infrastructure used to be defined as roads, water and sewer, but over the last 10-to-15 years we’ve seen the value of bringing broadband into communities,” Anderson said. “We’re very excited about this.”
