Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and the Town of Nolensville will host a public meeting seeking input from citizens about the county's Hazard Mitigation Plan on Monday, June 19.
According to a news release, Nolensville residents are invited to attend the 6 p.m. meeting at the Nolensville Town Hall to "learn more about hazard mitigation and to provide input on your experiences with hazards in your local communities" for the plan, which is updated every five years.
Nolesnville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
