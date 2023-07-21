Williamson County is expanding its investment in Automated External Defibrillators (AED) through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Williamson County Parks and Recreation is receiving 28 new LIFEPAKs after the Williamson County Commission approved the $49,649 purchase in May.
Some of those units are replacing expired ones, bringing the total number of AEDs in the WCPR department to 54.
The May commission meeting also saw a real-world example of the importance of AEDs with the recognition of Franklin Facility Manager Bryce Bradley who was honored in a proclamation of appreciation for “administering life-saving assistance” to a WCPR patron.
As detailed in the meeting, Bradley has worked for the county for 19 years, has received American Red Cross training, and is certified in administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using AEDs.
On March 25, a 59-year-old patron collapsed and was unconscious in the gymnasium where he was playing pickleball when another patron began administering CPR.
Bradley and other employees sprang into action to issue aid and call 911.
“I’m very thankful that the team was trained in CPR, and they had the necessary equipment to save my life,” the patron said in a letter. “I am recovering well and expect a 100% recovery.”
WCPR has had AEDs and CPR kits for more than two decades and provides training to employees.
“Over the years we have seen and experienced just how successful AED devices can be in helping to save lives, which is why we want to make sure they are available in our facilities and our staff are properly trained in their use,” WCPR Director Gordon Hampton said.
In March, the Commission also approved the purchase of 50 AEDs for $95,253, also from ARPA funds. Those units will be placed in county buildings and vehicles and are able to provide aid to both children and adults.
According to the American Red Cross, more than 350,000 people will suffer a cardiac arrest annually. They provide CPR and AED training and certification opportunities online here.
“We are so grateful to the county commission for granting us access to these funds to purchase additional AED units," WCPR Facilities Superintendent Frank Hubbuch said. "They are a key component for us in providing safe recreation opportunities in our community.”
