A Williamson County man has been charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide after officials with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said that he stabbed two people and sparked a 12 hour-long manhunt.
50-year-old Roni Ethan Johnson was arrested without incident around 2:30 p.m. in a wooded area that was being searched by deputies and is currently jailed on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies were initially dispatched to the area of Duplex Road and Lee Road just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 after an unidentified citizen reported that someone had been knocking on their door.
Deputies originally thought that a child was missing before finding evidence of a violent attack. They later received a call from a local hospital that two people had been stabbed.
WCSO did not release the names or conditions of the victims, but did confirm that the stabbing was a domestic situation which resulted in injuries to Johnson's wife.
No further information about the incident has been released by law enforcement at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.