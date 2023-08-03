Roni Ethan Johnson mug shot

Roni Ethan Johnson 

 WCSO

A Williamson County man has been charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide after officials with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said that he stabbed two people and sparked a 12 hour-long manhunt.

50-year-old Roni Ethan Johnson was arrested without incident around 2:30 p.m. in a wooded area that was being searched by deputies and is currently jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the area of Duplex Road and Lee Road just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 after an unidentified citizen reported that someone had been knocking on their door.

Deputies originally thought that a child was missing before finding evidence of a violent attack. They later received a call from a local hospital that two people had been stabbed.

WCSO did not release the names or conditions of the victims, but did confirm that the stabbing was a domestic situation which resulted in injuries to Johnson's wife.

No further information about the incident has been released by law enforcement at this time.

