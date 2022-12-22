WARNING: This story contains information about suicide. If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones.
The Tennessee Department of Health has awarded $1.8 million in grants to seven counties for "locally-designed community health projects focused on improving long-term outcomes in physical health, mental health, and substance misuse," including $25,000 for Williamson County.
Locally, that money will specifically fund suicide prevention and crisis intervention training for civic and community organizations through the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and the Find Hope Franklin initiative.
"This grant will create additional opportunities to address the challenges of mental health and suicide in our community and improve the overall health of our citizens," Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in an email.
Other grants have been awarded to the following counties.
Davidson County: $50,000 for a research project in North Nashville to examine the area’s food availability landscape and historical causes of food insecurity.
Perry County: $500,000 for construction of the Perry County Youth Services Hub, a new brick-and-mortar for organizations providing youth mental health services.
Lawrence County: $485,000 to create a new Lawrenceburg Square Pavilion to house a farmer's market and exercise facility, and to host health-focused community classes and events.
Dyer County: $440,000 for mental health counseling and substance misuse outreach and services with the Hopefield Mental Health Foundation at a new facility in downtown Dyersburg, Tenn.
Hickman County: $250,000 to support mental health and substance misuse programs for individuals and families at five community centers in the county.
Monroe County: $50,000 to create a farm-to-school program coordinator position to provide nutrition education to county students on benefits of locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
“We strongly support local leadership and partnerships to make generational health improvements in Tennessee’s distressed and underserved communities,” TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald said in a news release. “The grants we are awarding will support collaborative, locally-led efforts to address health disparities that not one health department, healthcare provider, or government agency can resolve acting on its own.”
TDH’s grant awards are the result of the state-wide Collaborative Action for Resilience and Equity (CARE), where County Health Councils identified local priorities and created action plans to support health improvements for low-income, minority, and rural populations.
According to the TDH, the majority of CARE grant funds will go to counties the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has identified as at risk or distressed, based on historical socio-economic conditions.
“Coordinated action with trusted partners across many sectors is critical as the foundation for long-term health resiliency and prosperity in communities,” TDH Assistant Commissioner for the Division of Health Disparities Elimination Dr. Kimberly Lamar said. “Our hope is these grant awards make meaningful impacts for those who need it the most in these counties.”
TDH’s County Health Councils are active in all 95 Tennessee counties and include representatives of local organizations and partners, from both the public and private sectors. Every three years, the Health Councils conduct Community Health Assessments to identify the top priorities to improve public health in their communities. This year, 53 Tennessee counties conducted local health assessments and improvement plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.