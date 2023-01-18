The Williamson County Rescue Squad has announced the promotion of two of its members who will now serve in the newly-created position of District Chief, which they said will “help with the continued expansion of the department.”
Those two new District Chiefs are Barry Burris and Adam Wade, who previously held the ranks of captain and lieutenant, respectively.
“After a successful panel interview and assigned project review, we are promoting Barry Burris and Adam Wade effective immediately to District Chief,” WCRS Chief Bob Galoppi said in a news release. “Each one brings a unique style of management, but all agreed that change is needed for us to stay successful. Congratulations to these two long-time members on their promotions.”
WCRS said that the new positions will help with the department’s continued growth of construction in the more rural areas of Williamson County, having seen a doubling of stations over the past decade from four to eight stations, with another station in the works in the Burwood area.
Burris is a 27-year veteran of the fire/rescue service and joined the WCRS in 2006, while Wade, a Williamson County-native, has served with the WCRS since 2004.
WCRS is always seeking more volunteer members, with more information available online here.
