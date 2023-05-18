Williamson Health celebrated the completion of the first phase of their expanded emergency room renovations at Franklin’s Williamson Medical Center on May 17.
The “Race to the Ribbon” ribbon-cutting event included remarks from government and hospital leaders including Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson Health CEO Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health Board of Trustees Chair Bo Butler and Williamson Health Foundation Executive Director Leigh Williams.
The $200 million dollar expansion is the largest facility expansion in the hospital’s history and began in April 2022.
This first phase of the hospital’s ER expansion and renovation includes:
• New Adult ER entrance
• Expanded waiting room
• New registration desk with three private stations
• Two triage rooms
• 10 new exam rooms
• Private family gathering room
• New conference room in main lobby
• Future outdoor healing garden courtyard and expanded and renovated gift shop in WMC main lobby
WMC’s existing ER space will be renovated in several phases and is expected to be completed in May 2024, increasing the capacity of the adult ER from 28 to 43 beds.
In June, WMC is expected to unveil their 11-bed postpartum unit and newborn nursery.
“This is the first of many milestone moments to come as part of our ongoing transformational expansion and renovation project,” Mazzuca said. “Each phase of this project further strengthens our ability to continue to provide exceptional healthcare to our region in modern, innovative and state-of-the-art facilities. This project demonstrates our commitment to our mission, vision and values in meeting the healthcare needs of Williamson County and the surrounding region now and for years to come.”
Earlier this year, WMC announced the creation of Williamson Health, a new brand that encompasses the more than 30 different WMC-related medical services and locations throughout Williamson County, in what they called a “full-service regional healthcare system.”
Over the next two years, WMC will see the following renovations and updates:
• Fully renovated and expanded Obstetrics (OB) Unit including Labor, Delivery and Recovery rooms (LDR)
• One additional C-section room to total three operating rooms on the OB Unit
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) relocated to its own secure wing with nine private bays
• New Heart Center including one new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology (EP) Lab; two state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Labs; and a Pre- and Post-procedure holding area
• Full renovation of the existing ER including the addition of a secure, 8-bed pod for patients requiring additional privacy and/or security for all types of emergency and/or behavioral health needs
• West Tower expansion from three to six floors with the addition of a six-story north wing. The north wing includes 72 medical/surgical private inpatient beds; a 22-bed Observation Unit; and a new 35-bed Intensive Care Unit and large ICU public waiting area to replace the two 10-bed units in the Main Tower
• Existing Main Tower will be renovated with larger patient rooms and new technology
“Williamson Medical Center has been serving our county's healthcare needs for many years,” Anderson said. “This expansion and renovation project will further enhance the services and healthcare available right here at home to Williamson and surrounding counties.”
Project capital campaign co-chairs Vicki McNamara and Caroline Bryan, and celebrity supporters and Williamson County residents Luke Bryan and Darrell Waltrip also spoke at the celebration.
“As a longtime supporter of our neighbor and hometown hospital, we were proud to be the first corporate partner for Williamson Medical Center’s historical expansion project,” Waltrip said. “This project will be incredible for the community, and we hope others will join us in supporting the capital campaign funding this work. We are excited to be a part of this first completion milestone and look forward to the milestones to come.”
Williamson Health reports that the “More For You. Close to Home.” capital campaign has raised more than $13 million with the support of corporate partners including A Vintage Affair; Emergi-Trust, P.C.; ESa; FirstBank; JE Dunn Construction and Wesley Mortgage, and is still accepting tax-deductible donations.
“This state-of-the-art project ushers in a new chapter of high-quality healthcare for our community,” Williams said. “We are asking residents to join us in support because every gift helps us move toward our goal.”
