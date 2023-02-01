A Brentwood woman was killed and a man was "critically injured" in a Tuesday night house fire.
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department identified the woman as 69-year-old Kyong S. Sylvest, saying in a news release that the accidental fire started in the kitchen.
BFR did not identify the injured man, who they said is a resident of the Bridlewood Lane home, and remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 where they met “heavy smoke and flames.”
“The fire had obviously been burning for an extended period prior to being reported,” BFRD Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said.
“Almost immediately, a female resident was discovered near the front door and quickly removed through the efforts of BFRD crews and a BPD officer,” the news release reads.
Two first responders were injured in the blaze and transported to Williamson Medical Center, a Brentwood Police Department officer who was treated for smoke inhalation and a BFRD officer who was treated for a burn to his hand.
A second firefighter had a “minor ankle injury.”
