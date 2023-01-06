The Town of Nolensville will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. to consider Ordinance 23-01, which can be read in full below.
Public Notice: Nolensville Special Meeting set for Jan. 9
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Trending Stories
Articles
- TVA to 'take full responsibility' following winter storm power outages
- FPD arrests 65 people in 2022 '#NotInOurMall' operation
- Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
- Athletes from BGA, Brentwood, Ravenwood, Nolensville, HH, FR, more voted to TSWA All-State volleyball teams
- Athletes from BA, MBA, CPA, BGA, LA, FRA, NCS, Ensworth, more named to TSWA DII All-State football teams
- Headline Homes: Top sales of 2022
- Summit alum Destin Wade to start in Music City Bowl
- Page, Nolensville well represented as TSWA names All-State football teams for 4A, 5A, 6A
- Longtime Hillsboro coach Rucker taking over for Brentwood volleyball
- Iowa shuts out Kentucky in Music City Bowl featuring several local alums
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.