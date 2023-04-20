Alfred E. Sutherland, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, VA to the late Jesse & Isabelle Sutherland. Alfred was a member of West Main Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Sutherland; granddaughter, Keri C. Owen; grandson, Robert Evans; daughter, Mary Chapman and eleven brothers & sisters. Alfred is survived by his daughters, Sheila (Robert) Owen and Beverly (Larry) Evans; grandchildren, Chris (Abby) Owen, Matt (Katy) Owen, Tracy Evans, Laura (Steve) Dial, Mike (Lynn) Claiborne and Greg (Zanna) Claiborne; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Parker, Alex, Sarah Grace, Brooks, Karcyn, Brianna, Ashtin, Cadence & Evelyn; great-great grandchildren, Alayna & DeLuca.
Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, April 23, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan Tholen will officiate. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mainville Cemetery in Mainville, OH. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
