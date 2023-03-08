Alice Frances Harris died peacefully February 25, 2023, in Brentwood, Tennessee, just 12 days prior to her 100th birthday. She was born March 9, 1923, in Abilene, Kansas, to Francis L. and Fortuna Morgan Steffek.
She is survived by her son James, Jr., two daughters Frances Harris and Deborah McLean, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In compliance with her wishes and modest demeanor, a family only burial ceremony will be observed at a later date at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery near Nashville, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband of 76 years, James E. Harris, Sr.
Alice lived a full and happy life. She grew to adulthood in Hope, Kansas, then married in 1942 and lived long residencies in Wichita, Kansas, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Seattle, Washington. She spent the final decades of her life in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Those who knew her best might aptly describe her as a wonderful woman of great charm, impeccable manners, and deep unwavering faith. She will be sorely missed and remembered with deep love and affection.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests prayers. Alternatively, memorials can be made to the Preservation and Maintenance of St. Phillip Church, which was constructed in 1909 by her father, Francis.
St. Phillip Catholic Church Preservation and Maintenance 114 N. Main St. Hope, KS 67451
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Brentwood-Roesch-PattonFuneralHome.com for the Harris family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.