Angela Landry Dupard of Franklin, TN passed away on April 20, 2023 at age 53 after a long illness. Angela was predeceased by her father, Richard Landry, of Brentwood, TN.
She is survived by her mother Helen Landry, brother Jeff Landry, sister-in-law Pam Landry, four nieces and nephews, Nick Landry (Hanh), Paul Landry(Kim), Hillary Landry(Dylan) and Trevor Landry(Julia). Eight great-nieces and nephews and her Uncle Gerald Landry(Elaine) of Jeanerette, Louisiana.
Angela was a graduate of Brentwood High, and attended MTSU with a degree in Social Work. She worked in HR and office management her entire professional career. She loved dogs from early childhood, and adored her job at Williamson Animal Hospital.
Services and interment will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood TN with an 11 am mass on May 13, 2023. The family will receive friends before the mass from 10:30 am until 11:00 am.
Angela will be missed and know she is at peace in the arms of The Lord.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
