Anita West Sawyer, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away September 5, 2023. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Milton & Jessie West.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Nathan Sawyer; sons, Tim (Denise) Sawyer and Scott (Mignonne) Sawyer; daughter, Katrena Ruttenbur (partner, Jeanne Dorman); brother, Ret. Lt. Col, Robert Milton II (Liane) West; grandchildren, Travis (Heather) Hastings, Abby Sawyer, Nathan Ruttenbur, Clay (Rebecca) Sawyer, Cameron (Elizabeth) Sawyer and Sabrina Ruttenbur; great-grandchild, Jackson Hastings and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, September 11, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clay Sawyer, Cameron Sawyer, Nathan Ruttenbur, Paul Hartbarger, Scott Sawyer, Tim Sawyer, Trey West, Brendan Fuge and Travis Hastings. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice – Murfreesboro.
