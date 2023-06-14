Anna M. Malatak, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away June 3, 2023. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Clarence and Sybil Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Malatak and son, Mark A. Malatak; brother, Norman James Wright. She is survived by her son John M. Malatak (Jane), and granddaughter Julia M. Malatak all of Franklin, TN. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Fort Lauderdale, FL
