Anthony Karm “Tony” McCamish, 51, of College Grove Tennessee, passed away on Monday August 21, 2023. His loving wife Karla of 31 years was by his side along with his family.
Tony was known for his love for his wife Karla and family and friends whom he delighted with his clever quick witted humor and turn of phrase, love of life, and adventurous spirit which included too many hobbies to count including hiking, camping, golf, motorcycle riding, and most of all music.
Not only earning his MBA he was a student of life with a passion to learn and share. He was the rock that many of his family were anchored to for his loving support and advice.
His love of travel with Karla along with many family and friends provided a wealth of great shared memories and wonderful stories filled with love and laughter. He was known for his generosity and giving spirit. Cherished and thoughtful gifts found their way to his loved ones over the years along with his use of his time spent with them.
Tony was preceded in death by his father Val McCamish, mother Millie McCamish, and brother Timothy McCamish. He is survived by his wife Karla, sisters Valerie(Mike) Casady and Tamorah Dotson, and his greatest of all joys his nieces and nephews.
Tony was comforted by the promise shared by his God Jehovah in Revelations 21:3,4. “He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
Services to be held later in Illinois. The family asked that donations be sent to Karla McCamish in honor of the deceased to Regions Bank 3080 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.
