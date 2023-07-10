Athen Martin Jones, Sr., age 94 of Hohenwald, TN passed away July 7, 2023. He was born in Russellville, AL to the late Henry and Margaret Jones. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Jones; daughter, Shirley Mosley; granddaughter, Valerie Mosley; siblings, Virgil Jones, Lossie Johns, and Flora Mae Dawson; son-in-law, Randy Williams. He is survived by his son, Athen M. Jones, Jr. and wife, Stella; daughter, Marion Williams; grandchildren, David (Karla) Yarbrough, Kiah (Ronnie) Colebrooke, Joseph Yarbrough, Jesse Yarbrough, Tristen Yarbrough, Devin Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Baylee Jones, Eddie (Deanna) Mosley, Steve (Christina) Mosley, Vanessa Hampton, Carla Mosley, Shanalee Arellano; sister, Gladys Martin; son-in-law, Paul Mosley; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Athen will be conducted at 1:00PM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time. Pastor Dale Yates and Ryan Tatham will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
