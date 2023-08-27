Atlas James Wright

Atlas James Wright, age 7 months passed away peacefully in his parents arms on August 24, 2023.

Despite battling Leukemia for his whole life, Atlas kept a huge smile on his face. He loved watching golf with his dad and taking naps with his mom. During his 7 months here on Earth, Atlas touched many people’s lives and was loved deeply by family, friends, and his doctors/nurses.

He is preceded in death by his aunts, Jessica Cooper and Anna Wright; uncle, Branden Cooper. Atlas is survived by his loving parents, Colin & Allison Wright of Nashville, TN; paternal grandparents, Jeff & Julie Wright of Chickamauga, GA; maternal grandparents, Bobby & Mary Cooper of Southaven, MS; uncles, Russell (Alexis) Wright of Soddy Daisy, TN, Nathaniel Wright of Chickamauga, GA and Chris (Miranda) Davis of Southaven, MS; cousins, Bennett Wright, Aiden Davis & Joseph Stewart; his cat, Sushi and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:30PM Friday, September 1, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.