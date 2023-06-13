Audrey Ryan Patton, age 91 of Nashville, TN passed away June 3, 2023. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Mattie Sisco & Sam Howard Ryan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Douglas Patton.
Audrey graduated from George Peabody College and taught in secondary education in the Muscogee and Fulton counties in Georgia. She also retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 32 years of service.
A graveside memorial service will be held 10:00AM Friday, June 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. John Hite will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola Ave. Nashville, TN 37209.
