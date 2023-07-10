Barbara Fay Hargrove Martin, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away July 8, 2023. Fay was a longtime native of Williamson County, TN and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She was a retired partner at DMW Grocery. Preceded in death by husband, Bernice Martin; parents, Grover Linton and Jerushie Elizabeth Conner Hargrove; brothers, Buford Hargrove and Grover Hargrove, Jr.; sisters, Betty Ruth Williams and Hilda Dodd. Survived by: brother, David (Shelia) Hargrove; sister in law, Jean Hargrove; nieces and nephews, Sherry Dodd, Cindy (David) Crafton, Lisa (Mark) Raines, Jennifer Hay, Amanda Vaughn, Bobby Williams and Andy (Brittney) Hargrove; other loving family members and her cats, Priss, Friskie and Bonnie. Fay will be inurned with her loving husband, Bernice Martin in Pond Cemetery at a later date.
