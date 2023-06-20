Betty Jean (Henley) Beavers, age 88, lately of Memphis, TN and longtime resident of Franklin, TN, most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 24, 2023.
Jean was born in Decatur, TN on December 6, 1934. She earned her Registered Nurse (RN) diploma in 1955 from The Baroness Erlanger Hospital, School of Nursing, Chattanooga, TN (which later became part of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga).
In 1957, Jean married William Julian "Bill" Beavers who was to become a career FBI agent. They were married for 61 years, and in that time, they raised three sons, Mark, Mike and Paul. Over those years, the family moved across the United States and back again, from Alabama to Maryland, Colorado, California, Hawaii, Virginia, New Jersey, and eventually settled down and retired back in her home state of Tennessee.
Jean loved playing tennis and golf (where she out shown Bill by making two hole-in-ones to his single). She also enjoyed spending happy times with friends and family watching college basketball, pro football, golf, and tennis. Jean was tiny, but her heart dwarfed her petite stature. She was kind and thoughtful, and she was always willing to step in and help, whether it was on a personal level or local, like Meals on Wheels, where she and Bill volunteered regularly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Beavers; their youngest son, Paul David Beavers; her parents, Bart and Lucy Henley; her older brother Gregory James Henley and her twin brother, Ross Dean Henley. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Gregory Mark (Carol) Beavers of Dacula, GA and Stephen Michael (Dr. Kathy) Beavers of Bartlett, TN; and her two grandsons, James David Beavers and Gregory Michael Beavers; and other loving family members.
Graveside inurnment service will be 11:00AM Friday, June 30, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pastor Chris Joiner of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of considering flowers, Mom asked any potential memorials be made to "Meals on Wheels". Checks can be made payable to "Franklin First United Methodist Church Meals on Wheels" and mailed to First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069
