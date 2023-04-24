Brownie “Sister” Puryear, born February 25, 1946, died on April 19, 2023. She was the daughter of Mark Libby Puryear and Brownie Anderson Puryear. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark Libby Puryear, Jr. Surviving siblings are Walter Anderson Puryear (Valerie), Bondsy Puryear Dillard (Ted Kelly), and Frank Gillette Puryear (Pam). For the past 31 years, Sister had been under the care of Emmanuel and Zeneida Aquino (both deceased) and Joe and Fanny Aquino Laoyan. The Puryear family is forever grateful to them for providing Sister a loving and happy home. A private graveside service will be held at Mt Hope Cemetery. Please direct any gifts or memorials to either the Special Olympics Tennessee or Alive Hospice of Nashville
Trending Stories
Articles
- Details announced for 39th annual Main Street Festival
- First phase of Buckner Lane widening project completed
- Gov. Lee unveils language for ‘extreme risk’ gun legislation
- Former Franklin pastor charged with sex crimes against children
- House passes bills targeting Nashville
- Spring Hill man charged with dozens of crimes against children
- Brentwood accounting service firm LBMC W Squared announces leadership changes
- Williamson County Republican Party elects new chair in divisive convention
- Nashville man killed in crash in Franklin early Saturday morning
- State Republicans resist Lee’s call for action on guns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.