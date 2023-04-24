obit stock

Brownie “Sister” Puryear, born February 25, 1946, died on April 19, 2023. She was the daughter of Mark Libby Puryear and Brownie Anderson Puryear. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark Libby Puryear, Jr. Surviving siblings are Walter Anderson Puryear (Valerie), Bondsy Puryear Dillard (Ted Kelly), and Frank Gillette Puryear (Pam). For the past 31 years, Sister had been under the care of Emmanuel and Zeneida Aquino (both deceased) and Joe and Fanny Aquino Laoyan. The Puryear family is forever grateful to them for providing Sister a loving and happy home. A private graveside service will be held at Mt Hope Cemetery. Please direct any gifts or memorials to either the Special Olympics Tennessee or Alive Hospice of Nashville