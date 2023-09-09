“All things work together for good to them that love God” (Romans 8:28, Carol’s motto)
Carol Jean Knight, cherished mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, peacefully completed her mortal journey Thursday evening, August 31, 2023, full of joy to return to her Heavenly Home.
Carol was born December 13, 1945 in Glendale, California to Wayne Heninger and Pauline Pingree Knight. Raised in San Marino, California, Carol graduated from San Marino High School, later graduating from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in English. Carol was active at the “U” as a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Symphony Debs, Army Sponsor, Military Ball Queen, Society Editor for The Chronicle, Cwean member and on the Student Faculty Board. Carol further developed her writing as an editor for The New Era Magazine and was a member of the Junior League of Salt Lake City. Carol’s life mission was that of effectuating an eternal family, marrying Douglas Lee Miner in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on December 14, 1967 and stewarding four children into life and legacy.
Carol cultivated and shared her love of faith, music, education and writing, serving as a young women advisor, substitute teacher and tutor for high school, youth music chorister and organist for the English and Spanish congregations at her church. Carol culminated her life journey as an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in the baptistry of the Franklin Tennessee Temple and serving as a ministering sister for her congregation. She endured well eight and half years of dementia, fighting a good fight, finishing her course and running the race to obtain eternal life.
Carol is survived by four children (and spouses), Barbara Pace (Brad), Katie Eckardt (Gary), David Miner (Cathy), Krista Sidwell (Stephen), seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four bonus grandchildren and bonus great-granddaughter, sister-in-law Karin Brown, nephew James Knight (Erin) and their three children, and little Chihuahua Nina. She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne Heninger and Pauline Pingree Knight, brother Roger Wayne Knight and niece Pamela Knight.
A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT (visitation 10-11 a.m. CT) at the Franklin Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. The family wishes to thank all those at National HealthCare (NHC) of Franklin who lovingly gave their time and talents to provide watch care for Carol. Funeral services are provided by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Carol loved plants and flowers which are welcomed or donations on behalf of Carol to a dementia society of choice.
