Charles Martin Dunn, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away, peacefully surrounded by family January 30, 2023. Martin participated in SCCA road racing, was a glider pilot flying out of the Eagleville Soaring Club, and a master woodworker. He also enjoyed snow skiing, fly fishing and travel adventures with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Earl H. and Jimeta Pearl Martin Dunn and son, Charles Martin Dunn, Jr. Survived by: wife, Linda McClure Dunn; son, Michael Dunn; daughter, Frances Dunn; sister, Earlene (Dave) Albright; grandchildren, James Dunn, Kyle Woodall and Bryce Woodall. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 98166, Washington. DC 20090-8166 or Eagleville Soaring Club, 4689 Hwy. 41 A, Eagleville, TN 37060. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
