Clifton T. Anderson, Sr, age 79, of Fairview, TN went home to be with his Lord Saturday, August 5, 2023. A native of Williamson County, TN, Clifton was the son of the late Luther Thomas and Sally Esther Hartley Anderson. Clifton dedicated his life to his Lord and being a farmer, raising tobacco and hay. In addition to his parents, Clifton is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Spears Anderson.
Clifton is survived by his son, Clifton Anderson, Jr of Fairview, TN; brother, Robert (Tasha) Anderson of White Bluff, TN and sister, Sarah Yarbrough of Nashville, TN.
Visitation with the Anderson family will be held two hours prior to the funeral service 12:00 Noon Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home, Herschel Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Cemetery in the Harpeth/Peytonsville Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
