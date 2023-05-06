Debra “Debbie” Ann Martin, age 67 of Bon Aqua, TN passed away May 5, 2023. She was born in Battle Ground, WA to the late Frank & Freida Sisseck. Debbie loved fishing, butterflies, the color purple and she loved her dogs. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Martin and many other loving family members of hers and Ronnie’s. A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, May 11, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Tommy Hudgins will officiate. Burial will follow at Hudgins Cemetery in Fairview. Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Debbie Martin Memorial Fund
