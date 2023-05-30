Donald Ray Hightower, age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away May 27, 2023. He was born March 13, 1953 in Clewiston, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister, JoeAnne Lott. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hightower; children, Kevin and Carissa; grandchildren, Alexis, Jonah and Maggie; brother-in-law, Melvin Broadwater; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donald had a non judgmental attitude towards all. He was what he was. Genuine. A private service for Donald will be held at a later date.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Two teens struck by car in Franklin Thursday evening
- Franklin teen, Brentwood woman die in Sunday morning crash on I-65 in Nashville
- FBI searching for Brentwood bank robber
- Mayor’s office moves on NASCAR deal
- Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
- Franklin man dies in apparent accident on Harpeth River
- Metro sues over state’s racetrack changes
- Food Notes: Five Daughters to open in fall downtown
- Spring Fling Day 4 Recap
- AAA Track and Field State Championship: Photos and Results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.