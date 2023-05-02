Dustin James Ritchie of Springfield, TN, passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 39. He was born on October 24, 1983 in Wilmington, NC.
Dustin was an amazing father and husband, as well as a charismatic, lovable person with a generous heart. He was a very intelligent man with a smart mouth and great sense of humor. There are no words that can describe how incredibly loved he was by his entire family and those who knew him best.
Dustin will forever be deeply missed by his wife of 17 years, Krissenda Ritchie; children, Thomas Alexander, 25, Jordan Lee, 21, Kaitlyn Amber, 20, Justise Nevaeh, 18, Skylah Rae, 16, Dylan James, 10, Eli Michael, 7; siblings, Mike (Mindy) Fuson of Michigan; Jared (Brittany) Fuson of Kentucky; Christopher Ritchie of Indiana; as well as his large extended family, friends, and co-workers.
Dustin was preceded in death by his parents, Danny and Penny Ritchie, as well as his brother, Roy Fuson.
In keeping with his family’s wishes, no public services will be held.
