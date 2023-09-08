Edmund Walter Winston, 87, a resident of Cookeville, TN, died in his sleep on September 7, 2023.
He was born on April 29, 1936, in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Warren Easton High School and LSU where he earned degrees in BMEd, Master of Music, and Doctor of Musical Arts. He played clarinet, saxophone, and flute for many great musical groups and individuals including Pete Fountain, Bob Hope, The Temptations, Commodores, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, Ice Castles, Barnum and Bailey Circus, symphony orchestras, jazz bands, and faculty recitals. He was a choir director for numerous church choirs. He taught music from elementary through high school. He was also a music professor at Campbell, Clemson, La. Tech, and Boise State Universities.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Faith Phillips Winston, one son Edmund Walter Winston, III, (wife Gail), and three grandchildren Travis Winston (wife Jennifer), Sydnee Winston Martin (husband Mitchell), and Tyler Winston (wife Katie). Eight great- grandchildren. Edmund is preceded in death by his parents Edmund Winston Sr., mother Edna Petrie Winston, and brother Donald Winston. He was a warm, generous, and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.