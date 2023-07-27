Edward Clifford Holt, age 86 of Columbia, TN passed away July 25, 2023. He was born and raised in Williamson County to the late Edgar and Mary Holt.
He loved music and in his younger years he played and sang in a country bluegrass band. He was retired from Durango Boot where he was a warehouse manager for over 40 years. He was a huge supporter of the Tennessee Vols football team.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Porter Holt; son, Charles Edward Holt; sister, Louise Smith; brother-in-laws, Silas Smith, Jerry Jones, and Buford Hargrove. He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne (Donny) Prentice; sisters, Helen (Herbert) Marlin, Betty Jones, Jean Hargrove, Lorene (Terry) Peach; granddaughter, Michelle Crosslin; lifelong cousin & friend, Curly Holt; special cat, Willow; numerous nieces and nephews.
An inurnment will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens at a future date.
