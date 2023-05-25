Elsie Arlena Locke Pratt, age 91 of White House, TN passed away May 24, 2023. She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Thomas Sr. & Mary Myers Locke. Elsie attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Greenbriar.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William D. Pratt; son, Donald L. Pratt; brother, Thomas Locke, Jr.; beloved dog, Copper. She is survived by her son, Ricky (Joyce) Pratt of Cottontown, TN; sister, Patricia Richardson of Ashland City, TN; daughter in-law, Pam Pratt of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Tammy (Chandler) Conrad, Kelly (Tiffany Phillips) Pratt and William (Alissa) Pratt; great-granddaughter, Emma Claire Conrad.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Sam Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 5-8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.
