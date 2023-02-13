Ernie Cleveland Sullivan, age 62 of Columbia, TN passed away February 8, 2023. He was born in Williamson County to the late Cleve & Lorene Sullivan. Ernie was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Ernie lived a life of hard work, dedication, and love for his family. He will be remembered by those who knew him as a kind-hearted and genuine person who could always find the humor in any situation.
Ernie was married to his wife, Becky for 40 years, and together they raised three children. They will forever cherish the memories they have of their father. Ernie was a devoted husband and a proud father who always put his family first. His love for his wife and children was unwavering. Ernie valued helping others above all else. He spent 35 years as a school bus driver, making sure that countless children arrived safely at school each day. His dedication and commitment to the safety of his kids earned him the love of both students and parents alike.
Ernie will always be remembered as dependable, trustworthy, and strong. The passing of Ernie is a great loss, but his legacy will live on through his family and the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky Sullivan of Columbia, TN; children, Cleveland (Katie Baud) Sullivan of Lebanon, TN, Ernest Thomas Sullivan of Columbia, TN and Rebekah Sullivan (Jacob Payne) of Columbia, TN; granddaughter, Violette Sullivan; brothers, Ricky (Karen) Sullivan of Murfreesboro, TN, Norman (Jennifer) Sullivan of Water Valley, TN and David Sullivan of Columbia, TN; sisters, Debbie Sullivan of Bon Aqua, TN, Tina Sullivan of Bon Aqua, TN and Lisa Sullivan (Rob) Cauthan of Dickson, TN; aunt, Jane Sullivan; many loving nieces, nephews and family members.
Funeral service will be 10:00AM Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Eric Redd will officiate. Graveside service will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Barney Bowers and Chip Bowers. Memorials may be made to the Ernie Sullivan Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
