Frances Conley, a woman with an iron will and an unstoppable spirit, passed away on July 4th, 2023. Born on August 13, 1943, she lived life to the fullest, doing things her own way. Leroy, her rock and constant companion, stood by her through thick and thin. Even though Leroy went before her, their love story remains an example of resilience and unwavering devotion.
Mrs. Conley was a force to be reckoned with as a mom to Sheila Kay, Terry Lee, Gary Lee, and Randy Ray. Her tough love and no-nonsense attitude molded them into strong individuals who could handle anything that came their way.
Her grandkids, Gary Jr, Sean, Justin, and Trevor, brought joy and laughter to the family. Butterflies, flowers, and gardening held a special place in Mrs. Conley's heart, providing her with moments of peace and wonder.
Frances loved having her family around, and boy, could she bake! Her pies and cakes, especially her legendary peanut butter cake, were always a hit. The sweet delights she whipped up with love were impossible to resist.
Taking pride in her beautiful home, she created a haven that reflected her personality. It was a place where everyone felt welcome and comfortable.
In this digital age, Francis embraced social media, rocking Facebook like a pro. She used it to stay connected with family and friends, no matter how far away they were. From Chicago to Mississippi and West Virginia, she showed that deep down, she cared.
When she needed to unwind, you could find Francis in front of the TV, catching up on her favorite shows. And she loved nothing more than sitting outside, soaking up the fresh air and finding serenity in the simplicity of the world around her.
We'll miss her determination, her strength, and her one-of-a-kind spirit. Francis leaves behind a legacy of resilience, reminding us to tackle life head-on and cherish our loved ones. May her untamed spirit inspire us to live each day to the fullest, finding joy in the little things and spreading love wherever we go.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, July 15, 2023 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.