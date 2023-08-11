Francie Elena Murillo De Garcia, age 68 of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 10, 2023 at her home. She was born in Venezuela to the late Antonio & Amelia Murillo.
She is preceded in death by her son, Eduardo Garcia. Francie is survived by her husband, Alirio Garcia; son, Alirio (Anny Arangu) Garcia; daughter, Maria (Danny) Vivas; brother, Antonio (Yolanda Prato) Murillo; grandchildren, Maria Jose Garcia, Maria De Jesus Garcia, Maria Gabriela Vivas and Daniel Vivas.
Funeral Mass will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln. Thompsons Station, TN 37179. Father Jerry will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Park and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.