Garnette D. Hogan

Garnette Daughtrey Hogan met her Savior on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Tommye
Garnette Daughtery was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on October 13, 1941. She graduated from Red Bank Highschool, Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1959 and then from Middle Tennessee State University in 1962 with a B.S. in Business Education. She was a member of the Pi Omega Pi Business Honorary Society. She began her career as a teacher teaching business and English for Rutherford County, Tennessee, from 1962-1963, then taught business education for Metro Nashville Schools from 1963-1968. She wrote preschool music leadership materials for the Baptist Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. She served as the Human Resources Manager for the Tennessee Baptist Convention from 1985 to 2007.
In December 1966, she met the love of her life, Guy Miller Hogan and they were married in 1967. They shared 43 beautiful years in marriage before Guy’s death in November 2010. Garnette was deeply devoted to her faith and family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend to many. She was a Belmont Heights Baptist Church member from 1962-1984, where she taught pre-school children’s choir. She was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church from 1984 until her death. She served on the Nurture Team, Women on Mission, as a Pre-school Choir Teacher, and GA Mission Friends Leader at Brentwood Baptist. She was a source of encouragement to many, always seeking the good in every situation and offering comfort to those who were hurting or in need. She loved spending time with her family and cherished family gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Guy Miller Hogan, and her parents Thomas Richard Daughtrey of Soddy, Tennessee, and Augusta Pansy Thomas of Daisy, Tennessee. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, G. Miller Hogan II and Kimberly Paige Hurst; her daughter and son-in-law, Carrie Hogan Lunsford and David Troncalli. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Katherine Lee Hogan, Devin Scott Lunsford, Patrick Gregory Hogan, Jaden Lynn Lunsford, Nathaniel Thomas Hogan, Zachary Alexander Hurst (and wife Samantha Hurst), Benjamin Logan Hurst (and wife, Lydia Hurst), and Hannah Elizabeth Hurst.
Garnette’s life will be celebrated at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (CDT). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 on the same day at Brentwood Baptist. In place of flowers, Garnette requested donations to the Brentwood Baptist Church Hope for the World Mission Fund or the Tennessee Baptist Convention Partnership Missions Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.